Santa Claus stops by Lidgerwood

Santa Claus. Kris Kringle. Father Christmas. Scott Calvin. The big guy. Whatever you want to call him, he was there to spread yuletide cheer at Santa Days, held Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood.
Delighting boys, girls and quite a few grownups, Santa Claus made a pre-Christmas stop Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood.
Kris Kringle was the guest of honor at Santa Days, held by the Lidgerwood Community Club and billed as an afternoon of fun events for the family.
“That’s all that matters, that the kids are having a great time,” volunteer Nola Miksche said. “The community is coming together and having fun. We were so blessed. The donations have been out of this world.”
Leading up to Santa and Mrs. Claus’ visit, the youth played games ranging from the cakewalk to fishing for prizes to trying to land rings on a balloon set of reindeer antlers. The games were sponsored by the Lidgerwood Community Club and there were plenty of happy volunteers and youth.
“This is fabulous. I love doing this,” volunteer Angela Irwin said. “I’m from here and I moved back three times. I’ve always loved sharing and giving back. They put on a good show here.”
Adult visitors to Santa Days were asked to bring an item that could be donated to the local food pantry. Along with having a chance to win a door prize of their own, the donors were secure in knowing that all pantry items would stay local.
“Hopefully when (the youth) get big, they can continue to do the same thing that we do,” Miksche said. “We want folks to come and join the club. We keep saying it, we’re not a business organization. True, most of us own a business. But without the community, we don’t have that. We don’t have a business.”
Later during the party, guests enjoyed a lunch of barbecue meat, hot dogs, chips, pickles, bars, lemonade and coffee. After that was bingo for bucks and the continuing door prize giveaways.
“This year, a lot of our farmers, our community members, came in and donated toys. It’s pretty cool,” Miksche said.
Look for News Monitor, in print, online and at NABUR, to continue its stories of the Christmas season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.