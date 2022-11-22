Santa Cops, kids coming to town
Officers and youth participating in the 2021 Santa Cops and Kids gathered for a photo at the front of the Wahpeton Walmart. This year's event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Wahpeton. Act now to nominate a youth or family.

 News Monitor file photo

Continuing our tradition of bringing readers all the information in less time, News Monitor explains the upcoming Santa Cops and Kids. We’re aided by two of the event’s organizers, Officer Whitney Link, North Dakota State College of Science Police, and Deputy Jason Weber, Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s going on? Children of local families in need will shop with area law enforcement officers, buying Christmas gifts for their families. In addition to the Christmas gifts, winter gear is purchased for any youth in need of these essential items.