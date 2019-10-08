SC-L-O CROSS COUNTRY DOESN’T LET COLD STOP THEM

Sargent Central-Lidgerwood-Oakes cross country’s girls and boys teams both finished third overall in team standings on Monday, Sept. 30.
Nine teams competed at this meet in Groton, South Dakota.
The Sisseton, South Dakota, cross country meet was cancelled because of weather.
