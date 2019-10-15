Quantcast
SC-L-O first at home cross country meet

Sargent Central-Lidgerwood-Oakes sophomore Dreah Frolek won her home meet Monday, a full minute faster than her nearest competitor.

Frolek ran the 5k course in 20:24. The top three was rounded out by her sisters Drew Frolek (21:05) in second and Olivia Frolek (21:14) in third.

The boys’ medalist was SC-L-O’s Ryan Hermes (18:35), while Richland’s Jett Foley finished in second place (19:25).

Times and placers

GIRLS: Dreah Frolek, first, 20:24; Drew Frolek, second, 21:05; Olivia Frolek, third, 21:14; Allison Peterson, fourth, 25:50; Keagan Neppl, fifth, 27:58; Josie Hamilton, sixth, 28:27; Maggie Kujanson, seventh, 29:12; Emily Hamilton, eighth, 30:31.

BOYS: Ryan Hermes, first, 18:35; Jett Foley, second, 19:25; Zachariah Ringdahl, third, 20:53; Kaden Schroeder, fourth, 21:06; Jaron Awender, fifth, 21:09; Marco Linconti, sixth, 21:06; Andrew Wolff, seventh, 23:57; Adam Skoog, eighth, 25:15; Dylan Frankki, ninth, 27:43; Xinyi Li, tenth, 27:44; Evan Grenz, eleventh, 28:46

