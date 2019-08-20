Schafer can play all day at work

Kristin Schafer says she has the best job — keeping residents at Dakota Estates Retirement Home, Lidgerwood, busy and happy. The idea of being able to play all day was simply too hard to resist when the job became available.
Question: What is your current job at this facility?
Answer: Activities director at Dakota Estates Retirement Home.
Question: How long have you been in this role?
Answer: I have been at Dakota Estates 2-3 years.
Question: Why did you got into your current role or industry?
Answer: Getting to play all day sounded like too much fun to resist.
Question: What’s the most difficult challenge of your role?
Answer: Watching people decline.
Question: How is your job rewarding to you?
Answer: I get to help people be happy every day.
Question: What is the greatest achievement for Dakota Estates in the last year?
Answer: Continuing to provide great service and fun activities to all our residents. We also were able to do some landscaping to the front of the building and it is so beautiful.
Question: What major plans does Dakota Estates have for the upcoming year?
Answer: The annual picnic and Tree of Light ceremonies are our biggest things coming up.
Question: What advice would you give to someone who wants to do what you do?
Answer: Make sure you keep your cool and remember to have fun every day. Get to know the residents and their families it makes the days fly by.
Question: What is the best thing about your job?
Answer: Learning about the residents and getting to know them and their families. I also get to work with great people who all have the same goal of making our resident’s lives rewarding.
Question: Tell us something about your organization that people will find surprising.
Answer: We are a nonprofit agency and there is not another facility like ours in the country. Many employees go above and beyond to help make Dakota Estates a great place to live.
Question: Why is what you do so important?
Answer: Many times family is far away and people get lonely. If I can visit or play a game or even put on a movie to make their day a little brighter, I have fulfilled my purpose.
