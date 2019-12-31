Schiltz makes an Impact on state career/tech programs

Matt Schiltz, who is a graduate of Hankinson High School, received the North Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education Impact award. He completed the automotive technology program at Southeast Region Career and Technology Center and is a graduate of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, with a major in automotive service technology, where he also specialized in diesel technology.
Schiltz has served on the career and tech advisory committee for automotive technology. He has served as the advisory committee chair for the secondary program for many years as well. His most significant contribution to the profession is serving as the technical chair for the North Dakota Skills USA Automotive Technology Competition. This is the most comprehensive contest at North Dakota Skills USA. He personally secures more than 30 industry judges, a dozen new cars from area automotive dealers, prepares the contest specifics and prepares judges.
“Matt is truly a community servant for the entire Skills USA organization, the state of North Dakota, and greater Wahpeton community,” said Southeast Region Career and Tech Center Director Dan Rood Jr.
Schiltz is a master technician employed at Vision Ford of Wahpeton.
