SCHOOL CALENDAR

Financial aid night for seniors and their parents at Wyndmere, 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Oct. 10 - VB at Ellendale, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 11 - Richland FB here, 7 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 14 - JV VB at Waubay-Summit, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 15 - VB at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Wyndmere early release.

• Thursday, Oct. 10 - JH VB end of season in-house tourney, 4 p.m.; cross country at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.; Richland elementary GBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; financial aid night for seniors and their parents at Wyndmere, 6 p.m.; VB at Northern Cass, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 11 - Lidgerwood college application day; FB at Griggs County Central, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 13 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., gym.

• Monday, Oct. 14 - cross country at Lisbon, 4 p.m.; Wyndmere School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; Richland elementary GBB at Wyndmere, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Lidgerwood elementary GBB at Campbell-Tintah, Minn., 4:30 p.m.; Maple Valley VB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Oct. 10 - VB at Enderlin, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 11 - Larimore FB at Fairmount (parent’s night), 7 p.m.

