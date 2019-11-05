Quantcast
SCHOOL CALENDAR

Wednesday, Nov. 6 is when Northern State University has its Band Day at Aberdeen, S.D.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Northern State University Band Day at Aberdeen, S.D., concert at 3 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 8 - no school, Region 1 VB play-ins at site of higher seed.

• Monday, Nov. 11 - no school; Region 1 VB quarterfinals at Fargo Civic.

• Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Region 1 VB semifinals at Fargo Civic; Richland elementary GBB here, 4:30 p.m.; JH GBB at Wahpeton Middle School, 4:30 p.m.; school board meeting, 7 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Native American presentation at Wyndmere.

• Thursday, Nov. 7 - Lidgerwood Lifetouch picture retakes; early dismissal at Lidgerwood, 3 p.m.; Lidgerwood parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m.; Wyndmere parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m.; Rosholt, S.D., GBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8 - no school, Region 1 play-in games at site of higher seed.

• Saturday, Nov. 9 - Lidgerwood 3-4 grade basketball practice, 10 a.m., school gym.

• Sunday, Nov. 10 - Lidgerwood drama practice in the gym, 3 p.m.; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym; Wyndmere one-act play community presentation.

• Monday, Nov. 11 - no school; Region 1 VB quarterfinals, Fargo Civic Center.

• Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; Region 1 VB semifinals, Fargo Civic; Lidgerwood fall play matinee, 2 p.m.; JH GBB at Tri-State, 4:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood fall play, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Day of Hope, 8:30 a.m.; parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 7 - play matinee, 2:30 p.m.; play performance, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 8 - no school.

• Monday, Nov. 11 - no school.

