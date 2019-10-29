Quantcast
SCHOOL CALENDAR

Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Oct. 30 - student council blood drive, 1:30 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 1 - VB at Waubay-Summit, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 3 - Daylight Savings Time ends.

• Tuesday, Nov. 5 - ASVAB test for juniors.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Oct. 31 - VB at Wilmot, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 1 - Hankinson elementary GBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 3 - Daylight Savings Time ends; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Nov. 4 - VB at Tri-State (Campbell-Tintah, Minn.), 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

Friday, Nov. 1 - elementary GBB at Circle of Nations, Wahpeton, 4:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 2 - second round of 9-man football playoffs at site of higher seed.

• Monday, Nov. 4 - Wyndmere-Lidgerwood VB at home (Campbell-Tintah), 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 5 - elementary GBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.

