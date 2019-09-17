School Calendar

HANKINSON
• Thursday, Sept. 19 - progressive ag day for third and fourth graders; Sargent Central VB here, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 20 - FB at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 7 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 23 - Homecoming week begins; Richland JH FB here, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 24 - elementary fundraiser kickoff; VB at Lisbon, 7:30 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 19 - Milnor-North Sargent JH VB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; Lisbon elementary FB at Wyndmere, 6 p.m.; VB at Kindred, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 20 - Hat day for Day Day; FB at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 21 - VB at Valley City tourney.
• Sunday, Sept. 22 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Sept. 23 - JH and JV FB at Britton, S.D., 4:30 p.m.; JH VB at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Milnor-North Sargent VB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.; Milnor elementary FB at Wyndmere, 6 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Thursday, Sept. 19 - VB at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 20 - Homecoming pep fest, 2 p.m.; Homecoming parade, 2:45 p.m.; MayPort-Clifford-Galesburg at Fairmount (Homecoming), 7 p.m.; dance to follow.
• Saturday, Sept. 21 - JV FB at Waubay, S.D., jamboree.
• Monday, Sept. 23 - cross country at Deuel, S.D., invite.
• Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Kindred VB here, 7:30 p.m.
