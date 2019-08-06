SCHOOL CALENDAR

Quantcast
HANKINSON

• Monday, Aug. 12 - football practice begins, 7 a.m.; parent and athlete volleyball meeting, 6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 13 - ninth grade orientation, 6 p.m.; seventh grade orientation, 7 p.m.; school board meeting, 7 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Sunday, Aug. 11 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Aug. 12 - football practice begins; Lidgerwood registration, 9 .m.; Wyndmere School Board meeting, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; Lidgerwood registration, 9 a.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Monday, Aug. 12 - football practice begins

