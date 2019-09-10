SCHOOL CALENDAR

Quantcast
The Rotary Student of the Month banquet, 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Sept. 12 - JH VB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; Northern Cass VB here, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 13 - FB bye; K-6 grade vision screenings.

• Monday, Sept. 16 - LaMoure JH FB here, 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Rotary Student of the Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; Tri-State JH VB here, 4:30 p.m.; VB at Maple Valley, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Lidgerwood Lifetouch picture day; Wyndmere early release.

• Thursday, Sept. 12 - Hankinson JH VB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; elementary FB at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; VB at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 13 - LaMoure-Litchville-Marion FB here, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 14 - JH VB at Richland tourney.

• Sunday, Sept. 15 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Sept. 16 - vision screening for Lidgerwood K-6, 12:30 p.m.; Tri-State JH and JV FB here, 4:30 p.m.; Wyndmere mill levy and school board meeting.

• Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Rotary Student of the Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; cross country at Central Cass, 3:30 p.m.; Oak Grove VB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Wednesday, Sept. 11 - levy and school board meeting, 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 12 - Hankinson JH VB at Fairmount, 4:30 p.m.; VB at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 13 - FB at Griggs County, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 14 - VB at Casselton tourney, JH volleyball at Richland tourney; cross country at Milbank, S.D., 9:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Richland VB here, 7:30 p.m.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

