Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

SCHOOL CALENDAR

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
SCHOOL CALENDAR

Tae Kwon Do is on the weekly schedule at Lidgerwood Public School.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Aug. 21 - first day of school.

• Friday, Aug. 23 - Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page FB here, 7 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Aug. 21 - first day of school at Lidgerwood; first day of vo-tech classes.

• Friday, Aug. 23 - FB at Tri-State (Rosholt, S.D.), 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 25 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Aug. 26 - JH and JV FB at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 27 - first day of dual credit classes.

FAIRMOUNT

• Wednesday, Aug. 21 - first day of school.

• Friday, Aug. 23 - Wyndmere-Lidgerwood FB at Rosholt, S.D., 7 p.m.

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories