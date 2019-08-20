SCHOOL CALENDAR

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Aug. 21 - first day of school.
• Friday, Aug. 23 - Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page FB here, 7 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Aug. 21 - first day of school at Lidgerwood; first day of vo-tech classes.
• Friday, Aug. 23 - FB at Tri-State (Rosholt, S.D.), 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 25 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Aug. 26 - JH and JV FB at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27 - first day of dual credit classes.
FAIRMOUNT
• Wednesday, Aug. 21 - first day of school.
• Friday, Aug. 23 - Wyndmere-Lidgerwood FB at Rosholt, S.D., 7 p.m.
