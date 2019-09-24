Quantcast
School calendar

Elementary football is found on today's School Calendar.

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Sept. 26 - JH VB at Tri-State (Campbell-Tintah, Minn.), 4:30 p.m.; Central Cass VB here, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 27 - Homecoming coronation, 2 p.m.; Tri-State FB here (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 - United Way Day of Caring for grades 7-12; Operation Lifesaver for grades K-6; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood VB here, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Wyndmere early release.

• Thursday, Sept. 26 - Sargent Central VB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.; Wahpeton elementary FB at Wyndmere, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 27 - Wyndmere Homecoming coronation, 1 p.m.; Enderlin-Maple Valley FB here, 7 p.m.; Homecoming dance at Lidgerwood, 9 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 28 - Dale “Day Day” Mattson benefit, begins at 2 p.m., Lidgerwood KC Hall; JH VB at North Sargent tournament.

• Sunday, Sept. 29 - elementary FB at Fargodome; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Sept. 30 - cross country at Groton, S.D., 4 p.m.; Richland JH FB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; Richland JH VB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; elementary FB at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Lidgerwood and Wyndmere FFA district leadership teams at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton; VB at Hankinson, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Sept. 26 - picture day; Hankinson JH VB at C-T, 4:30 p.m.; Northern Cass VB at Fairmount, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 27 - FB at Hankinson, 7 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 30 - JH FB at Wheaton, Minn., 6 p.m.; VB at Waverly-South Shore, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 - VB at Milnor-North Sargent, 7:30 p.m.

