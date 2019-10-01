Quantcast
School Calendar

A fire prevention presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Lidgerwood Public School.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Lifetouch picture day; flu clinic, 3 p.m. at Hankinson Community Center.

• Thursday, Oct. 3 - VB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Lidgerwood), 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4 - FB at Enderlin-Maple Valley, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 6 - NDSU choir festival.

• Monday, Oct. 7 - NDSU choir festival concert, 4:30 p.m.; JH FB at Tri-State (Fairmount), 4:30 p.m.; JH VB at Milnor-North Sargent, 4:30 p.m.; school board meeting, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 8 - VB at Tri-State (Fairmount), 7 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Oct. 3 - cross country at Sisseton, S.D., 4 p.m.; JH VB at Kindred, 4:30 p.m.; elementary FB at Milnor, 6 p.m.; Hankinson VB at Lidgerwood, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4 - fire prevention presentation at Lidgerwood, 2 p.m.; Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page FB at Wyndmere (parent’s night), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 - VB at Lisbon-Enderlin tourney.

• Sunday, Oct. 6 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Oct. 7 - cross country hosts home meet, 3:30 p.m., Lidgerwood Golf Course; Lidgerwood elementary GBB at Milnor, 4:30 p.m.; Kindred JH VB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Wyndmere college application day; Lidgerwood elementary GBB at Hankinson, 4:30 p.m.; Enderlin VB at Wyndmere, 7 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Oct. 3 - Milnor-North Sargent JH VB at Campbell-Tintah, 4:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4 - FB at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 5 - JH FB at Henry, S.D., 10 a.m.; cross country at Wheaton, Minn., 10 a.m.; VB at Lisbon tourney.

• Monday, Oct. 7 - Wilmot VB at Rosholt, S.D., 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Hankinson VB at Fairmount, 7 p.m.

