SCHOOL CALENDARS this week

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 - American Mathematics contest, 9 a.m., post prom meeting, 7 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 7 - Math Counts Contest for seventh and eighth graders, 8:30 a.m.; JH BBB at SECA tournament here; BBB at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 8 - JH BBB at SECA tournament here; GBB at North Dakota State College of Science Shootout, Wahpeton.
• Monday, Feb. 10 - GBB at Milnor-North Sargent, 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Richland BBB here (senior night), 7:30 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 - early release at Wyndmere; Wyndmere FFA at Fergus Falls, Minn.
• Thursday, Feb. 6 - Northern Cass BBB at Wyndmere (parent’s night), 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 7 - JH BBB at SECA tournament, Hankinson; Math Counts for JH, Hankinson, 8:30 a.m.; Wyndmere Archery contest.
• Saturday, Feb. 8 - Wyndmere Archery contest; JH BBB at SECA tournament, Hankinson; Lidgerwood and Wyndmere FFA teams are both at Lisbon; GBB vs. Oakes, 12 at NDSCS Shootout, 12 p.m., Wahpeton; Wyndmere speech at Enderlin.
• Sunday, Feb. 9 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Feb. 10 - Wyndmere School Board meeting, 7 a.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11 - JH music festival at Wahpeton; Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; BBB at Maple Valley, 7:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Thursday, Feb. 6 - Enderlin BBB at Rosholt, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 7 - JH BBB at SECA tournament, Hankinson; Florence-Henry, S.D., GBB at Rosholt (parent’s night), 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 8 - JH BBB at SECA tournament, Hankinson; GBB vs. Hankinson at NDSCS Shootout, 6 p.m., Wahpeton.
• Monday, Feb. 10 - school board meeting, 3:30 p.m.; JH BBB at Circle of Nations, 4:30 p.m.; Lisbon GBB at Rosholt, 7:30 p.m.
