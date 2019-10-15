SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 - PSAT test for juniors.
• Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school.
• Friday, Oct. 18 - no school.
• Saturday, Oct. 19 - Wyndmere-Lidgerwood FB here, 1 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Oak Grove VB here, 7:30 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 - PSAT test for Lidgerwood and Wyndmere juniors, 8:30 a.m.; apple crunch off for Lidgerwood, 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school.
• Friday, Oct. 18 - no school.
• Saturday, Oct. 19 - cross country at regionals, 11 a.m., Cooperstown; FB at Hankinson, 1 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 20 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Lidgerwood elementary GBB at Wyndmere, 4 p.m.; VB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 - no school.
• Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school.
• Friday, Oct. 18 - no school.
• Saturday, Oct. 19 - Richland FB at Rosholt, S.D., 7 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 21 - VB at Wilmot, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 22 - VB at Maple Valley, 7:30 p.m.
