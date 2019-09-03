SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Thursday, Sept. 5 - VB at Enderlin, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 6 - FB at Mayport-Clifford-Galesburg, 7 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 9 - Wyndmere-Lidgerwood JH and JV FB here, 4:30 p.m.; Milnor-North Sargent VB here, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 - seventh grade attend Eco Education at Bagg Bonanza Farm, rural Mooreton; VB at Sisseton, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Sept. 5 - elementary FB at Hankinson, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 6 - FB at Richland, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 7 - VB at Northern Cass tourney.
• Sunday, Sept. 8 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Sept. 9 - Lidgerwood school store kickoff; JH and JV FB at Hankinson, 4:30 p.m.; Tri-State JH VB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 - eco education at Bagg Bonanza Farm; Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; cross country at Britton, S.D., 4 p.m.; JH VB at Sargent Central, 4:30 p.m.; Central Cass VB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Thursday, Sept. 5 - Great Plains Lutheran VB at Rosholt, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 6 - Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page FB at Fairmount, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 7 - JH VB at Browns Valley, Minn.
• Monday, Sept. 9 - JH FB at Browns Valley, 4 p.m.; JH VB at W-L (Lidgerwood), 4:30 p.m.; Waubay-Summit VB at Rosholt, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 - JH FB at Richland, 4:30 p.m.; JH VB at Browns Valley, 4:30 p.m.; cross country at Britton, 4:30 p.m.
