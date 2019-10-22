Quantcast
SCHOOL CALENDARS

Elementary girls basketball is starting up in this week's School Calendars.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Oct. 24 - financial aid night for seniors, 6 p.m.; parent/teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25 - college application day, 10 a.m.

• Monday, Oct. 28 - Lakes Area Tech College visit for juniors and seniors, 11 a.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Milnor-North Sargent VB here, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Oct. 23 - civics exam for Lidgerwood juniors, 8:30 a.m.; Wyndmere early release.

• Thursday, Oct. 24 - Lisbon VB at Lidgerwood (parent’s night), 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25 - depart for state cross country, 12 p.m.; Lisbon elementary GBB at Lidgerwood, 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 26 - state cross country, Minot.

• Sunday, Oct. 27 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Oct. 28 - Wyndmere elementary GBB at Abercrombie, 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 - National FFA Convention at Indianapolis, through Saturday, Nov. 2; Lidgerwood elementary GBB at Sargent Central, 4:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Oct. 24 - Sargent Central VB at Campbell-Tintah (parent’s night), 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 26 - FB at New Rockford for first round of 9-man football playoffs.

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 - VB at Lisbon, 7:30 p.m.

