School Calendars

It is getting to be back to school time for area children.

 Photo courtesy Pixabay

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Aug. 14 - teacher inservice at Wahpeton, 8:30 a.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 18 - elementary back to school night, 6:30 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 19 - volleyball practice begins, 1:30 p.m.; JH volleyball practice begins, 3:45 p.m..

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Aug. 15 - Wyndmere school registration, 3:30 p.m.; Wyndmere back to school night, 5 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 16 - FB Gold Card blitz day.

• Sunday, Aug. 18 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Aug. 19 - volleyball practice begins; fall sports pictures at Wyndmere, 10 a.m.; Lidgerwood K-6 open house, 5:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood scholarship parent meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood seventh grade orientation, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 20 - first day of school at Wyndmere.

FAIRMOUNT

• Monday, Aug. 19 - back to school picnic, 5-7 p.m.; volleyball practice begins.

