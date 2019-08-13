School Calendars

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Aug. 14 - teacher inservice at Wahpeton, 8:30 a.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 18 - elementary back to school night, 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 19 - volleyball practice begins, 1:30 p.m.; JH volleyball practice begins, 3:45 p.m..
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Aug. 15 - Wyndmere school registration, 3:30 p.m.; Wyndmere back to school night, 5 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 16 - FB Gold Card blitz day.
• Sunday, Aug. 18 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Aug. 19 - volleyball practice begins; fall sports pictures at Wyndmere, 10 a.m.; Lidgerwood K-6 open house, 5:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood scholarship parent meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood seventh grade orientation, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 20 - first day of school at Wyndmere.
FAIRMOUNT
• Monday, Aug. 19 - back to school picnic, 5-7 p.m.; volleyball practice begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.