Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

School Calendars

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
School Calendars
Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Friday, Aug. 30 - FB at Griggs County Central, 7 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 2 - no school.

• Tuesday, Sept. 3 - VB at Kindred, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Aug. 28 - first day of dual credit classes.

• Thursday, Aug. 29 - Wyndmere school pictures; Hankinson VB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 30 - Mayport-Clifford-Galesburg FB here, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 1 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Sept. 2 - no school.

• Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Maple Valley-Enderlin JH and JV FB here, 4:30 p.m.; VB at Milnor-North Sargent, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Friday, Aug. 30 - FB at Enderlin-Maple Valley, 7 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 2 - no school.

• Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Florence-Henry VB at Rosholt, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories