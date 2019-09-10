Quantcast
SCHOOL MENUS

Tater tot hotdish is on the menu at area schools.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - chicken breast, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - beef stroganoff, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - hamburger gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Honey Nut Cheerios, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - Marshmallow Mateys, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - muffins, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Fruit Whirls, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - pork tidbits in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Sept. 12 - taco meat, chips or softshell, corn, black beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Sept. 13 - mini corndogs, baked beans, fruit cocktail, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Sept. 16 - scalloped potatoes with ham, cheese slice, dinner roll, peas, beets, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - chicken patty, bun, potato salad, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - cereal choice and caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - cereal choice and muffin, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - breakfast sandwich, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - pancake and sausages with syrup, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - scrambled eggs with ham and toast, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - tater tot hotdish or chicken rotini, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - ham and cheese sandwich or chicken noodle soup, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - meatloaf or meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - hotdog on a bun, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - pop tarts, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - Apple Frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - barbecues, french fries, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - French dip, corn, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - pepperoni pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - French toast sticks, eggs, hashbrowns, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - Cinni-minis, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - turkey or ham wrap, whole grain chips, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - tater tot hotdish, bread, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - kick’n chicken bowl, corn, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - crispitos, refried beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.

