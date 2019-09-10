SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - chicken breast, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - beef stroganoff, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - hamburger gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Honey Nut Cheerios, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - Marshmallow Mateys, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - muffins, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Fruit Whirls, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - pork tidbits in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Sept. 12 - taco meat, chips or softshell, corn, black beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Sept. 13 - mini corndogs, baked beans, fruit cocktail, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Sept. 16 - scalloped potatoes with ham, cheese slice, dinner roll, peas, beets, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - chicken patty, bun, potato salad, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - cereal choice and caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - cereal choice and muffin, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - breakfast sandwich, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - pancake and sausages with syrup, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - scrambled eggs with ham and toast, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - tater tot hotdish or chicken rotini, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - ham and cheese sandwich or chicken noodle soup, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - meatloaf or meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - hotdog on a bun, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - pop tarts, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - Apple Frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - barbecues, french fries, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - French dip, corn, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - pepperoni pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - French toast sticks, eggs, hashbrowns, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - Cinni-minis, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 11 - turkey or ham wrap, whole grain chips, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 12 - tater tot hotdish, bread, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - kick’n chicken bowl, corn, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - crispitos, refried beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.