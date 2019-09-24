School Menus

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 26 - chicken fried steak, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - chicken wraps, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Frosted Mini Wheats, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 26 - Rice Krispie bar, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - hard boiled egg or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - turnover or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Fruit Whirls, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - chicken fajitas, soft shell, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, Mandarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Sept. 26 - Pride of Dakota Day, baked potatoes, ham patty, dinner roll, corn, apple crisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Sept. 27 - cheese or pepperoni pizza, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Sept. 30 - hamburger hotdish, corn, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - chicken or fish patty, bun, French fries, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - biscuit and gravy, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 26 - French toast and syrup, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - cereal choice and muffin, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - pancake, sausage on a stick, syrup, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - cereal choice and breakfast cake, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - baked potato bar with taco meat or fish sticks, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 26 - hamburger or chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, quesadilla or pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - meatball sub or rib on a bun, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - hard or soft shell taco, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - breakfast corndog, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 26 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - French toast stick, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - breakfast sandwich, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - pulled pork vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 26 - chicken noodle soup, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - hotdog, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - hamburger, potato wedges, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - hamburger, potato wedges, baked beans, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 26 - pumpkin bread, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - muffin, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Italian dunker, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 26 - tater tot hotdish, bread, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - corndog, baked beans, French fries, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - Boscoe stick, marinara sauce, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - barbecues, chips, baked beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.
