SCHOOL MENUS

SCHOOL MENUS
Quesadillas are planned on at least one area school menu.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 24 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - chicken fried steak, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - meatballs, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - scrambled French toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 24 - Rice Krispie bar, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - hard boiled egg or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Life Cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - pork tidbits, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, buttered bread, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Oct. 24 - chili, cheese, crackers, cornbread, orange Jell-O with Mardarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Oct. 25 - meatball or luncheon meat sub sandwich, fresh vegetables, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Oct. 28 - scalloped potatoes, ham, cheese slice, dinner roll, peas, beets, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - pulled pork, bun, coleslaw, apples, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - cereal choice and caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 24 - breakfast pizza, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - French toast, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - cereal choice and strawberry bagel, syrup, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - pancakes, sausage links, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - ham slice, cheesy hashbrowns, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 24 - hamburger or chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, quesadilla or pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - meatball sub or rib on a bun, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - tomato soup with peanut, butter and jelly or grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - cream cheese filled bagels, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 24 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - donuts, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - muffin, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 24 - chili, breadstick, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - pepperoni pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - French toast sticks, sausage, hashbrown, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 24 - pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - muffin, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 23 - popcorn chicken, rice, peas and carrots, cookie, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 24 - Italian dunker, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - hotdog, French fries, baked beans, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - ham and turkey wraps, Sun Chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - tater tot hotdish, bread, corn, fruit, salad bar, milk.

