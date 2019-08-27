School Menus

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - pork chops, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - Rice Krispie bar, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - hard boiled egg or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - crispitos, chips, cheese sauce, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Aug. 29 - meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, cream style corn, bread slice, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Aug. 30 - sub sandwich, oven fries, fruit cocktail, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - hot dog or Mcrib, bun, baked beans, applecrisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - biscuits and gravy or cereal choice with toast, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - cereal choice with cake donut or toast, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - scrambled eggs with ham and toast or cereal choice with toast, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - cereal choice with toast, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - hamburger or chicken patty, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, pizza or quesadilla, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - apple frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - corndogs, French fries, corn, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - pulled pork, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - cheesy breadstsick, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - popcorn shrimp, wedges, salad bar, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.