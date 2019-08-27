School Menus

Quantcast
Sub sandwiches are on the menu this week at an area school.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - pork chops, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - Rice Krispie bar, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - hard boiled egg or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - crispitos, chips, cheese sauce, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Aug. 29 - meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, cream style corn, bread slice, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Aug. 30 - sub sandwich, oven fries, fruit cocktail, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - hot dog or Mcrib, bun, baked beans, applecrisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - biscuits and gravy or cereal choice with toast, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - cereal choice with cake donut or toast, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - scrambled eggs with ham and toast or cereal choice with toast, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - cereal choice with toast, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - hamburger or chicken patty, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, pizza or quesadilla, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - apple frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 28 - corndogs, French fries, corn, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 29 - pulled pork, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - cheesy breadstsick, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - no school. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - popcorn shrimp, wedges, salad bar, milk.

