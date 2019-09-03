SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - omelet, sausage, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - crispitos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - chicken strips, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Fruit Whirls, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - Fruit and Grain bars, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - hard boiled egg or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - bagels with cream cheese or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - yogurt or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Sept. 5 - chicken, mashed potatoes, cream style corn, peaches, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Sept. 6 - cold sandwich, French fries, watermelon, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Sept. 9 - chicken hotdish, peas, beets, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - barbecue, bun, coleslaw, sweet rice, pineapple, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - breakfast pizza, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - cereal choice and cake donut, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - fried potatoes, sausage, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - pancake, sausage on a stick, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - scrambled eggs, ham, toast, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - ham slice, baby potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - shredded beef or pizza burger, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - lasagna or hamburger hotdish, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - taco in a bag, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - cream cheese filled bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - breakfast corndog, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - Nutri Grain bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - crispitos, cheese sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - chicken, rice, gravy, green beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - spaghetti, breadstick, corn, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.