SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - omelet, sausage, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - crispitos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - chicken strips, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Fruit Whirls, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - Fruit and Grain bars, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - hard boiled egg or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - bagels with cream cheese or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - yogurt or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Sept. 5 - chicken, mashed potatoes, cream style corn, peaches, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Sept. 6 - cold sandwich, French fries, watermelon, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Sept. 9 - chicken hotdish, peas, beets, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - barbecue, bun, coleslaw, sweet rice, pineapple, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - breakfast pizza, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - cereal choice and cake donut, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - fried potatoes, sausage, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - pancake, sausage on a stick, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - scrambled eggs, ham, toast, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - ham slice, baby potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - shredded beef or pizza burger, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - lasagna or hamburger hotdish, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - taco in a bag, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - cream cheese filled bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - breakfast corndog, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - Nutri Grain bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Sept. 4 - ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - crispitos, cheese sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - chicken, rice, gravy, green beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - spaghetti, breadstick, corn, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

