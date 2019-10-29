Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

SCHOOL MENUS

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
SCHOOL MENUS
Buy Now

A cheese omelet is on the menu for at least one area school this week.

 Metro Creative Graphics

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - popcorn chicken, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 31 - chili fried steak, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - pork chops, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - chicken nuggets, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - egg bake, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 31 - Frosted Mini Wheats, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - yogurt or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - oatmeal or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - scrambled French toast, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - baked potato, assorted toppings, apple crisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Oct. 31 - spaghetti with meatballs, green beans, garlic toast, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Nov. 1 - hotdog or Mcrib, bun, baked beans, mixed fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Nov. 4 - beef stroganoff or hamburger gravy, rice or biscuit, corn, Mandarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - barbecue on a bun, coleslaw, sweet rice, pineapple, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - cheese omelet, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 31 - cereal choice and apple turnover, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - cereal choice and cake donut, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - scrambled eggs, ham, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - French toast sticks, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 31 - pulled pork or sloppy Joe, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - lasagna or hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - hard or soft shell taco, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - breakfast mini corndogs, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 31 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - breakfast sandwich, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - French toast sticks, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - beef stir fry, rice, egg roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 31 - chicken nuggets, cinnamon roll, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - pulled pork, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - beef stroganoff, breadstick, green beans, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 31 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - chocolate breakfast crescent, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - hard boiled egg, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 30 - macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 31 - chicken taco, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - barbecues, baked beans, chips, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - chicken patty with bun, tri-taters, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - pepperoni pizza, fruit, salad bar, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories