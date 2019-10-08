SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - chicken nuggets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 10 - hamburger stroganoff, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - crispitos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - chicken patties, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - lasagna, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - scrambled eggs, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 10 - Marshmallow Mateys, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - yogurt or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - muffins, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - chicken, buttered noodles, corn, fruit cocktail, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Oct. 10 - meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Oct. 11 - hotdog or McRib, bun, roasted vegetables, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Oct. 14 - tater tot hotdish, green beans, fruit cocktail, butttered bread, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - grilled cheese sandwich, tomato or vegetable soup, cake with berries, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - cereal choice and donut twist, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 10 - biscuits and gravy, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - cereal choice and muffin, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - pancake, sausage on a stick, syrup, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - breakfast sandwich, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - deli sandwich, chips, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 10 - chili, sweet roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - K-2 grades, rotini and meat sauce, 3-12 grades, rotini and meat sauce or chicken parmesan, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 14 - pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - K-6 grades, chicken nuggets, 7-12 grades, chicken nuggets or teriyaki chicken, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Pop Tarts, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 10 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - Apple Frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - broccoli and cheese soup, Sun Chips, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 10 - corndogs, curly fries, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - cheesy breadstick, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - turkey subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - crispitos, cheese sauce, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 10 - cheese omelet, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - donut, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 9 - chili, garlic bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 10 - chicken nuggets, French fries, corn, cookie, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - Boscoe sticks, marinara sauce, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - chicken gravy with biscuit, corn, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fruit, salad bar, milk.
