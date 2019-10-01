Quantcast
Chicken noodle soup is on this week's School Menus.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - hamburger gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - omelets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - apple turnovers, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - Frosted Mini Wheats, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - hard boiled egg or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - Honey Nut Cheerios, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - breakfast cookie, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - pork tidbits in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Oct. 3 - cheese sticks, marinara sauce, roasted vegetable, fruit cocktail, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Oct. 4 - chicken fajita meat, soft shell, corn, black beans, peach crisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Oct. 7 - chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, crackers, fresh carrots, pears, little John, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - barbecue, bun, baked beans, banana, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - cereal choice and caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - cereal choice and donut, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - scrambled eggs, ham, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - breakfast pizza, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - shredded beef or pizza burger, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - lasagna or hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 7 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - crispito or chicken strip wrap, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - scrambled eggs, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - muffin, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - Nutri-Grain bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - chicken Alfredo, breadstick, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - chicken quesadilla, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - French bread pizza, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - breaded chicken patty, French fries, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - tacos, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - hard boiled egg, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - chicken strips, baked potato, vegetable medley, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - pepperoni pizza, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - chicken fajita, refried beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - hot ham and cheese sandwich, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - chicken patty with bun, tri taters, fruit, salad bar, milk.

