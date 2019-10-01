SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - hamburger gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - omelets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - apple turnovers, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - Frosted Mini Wheats, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - hard boiled egg or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - Honey Nut Cheerios, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - breakfast cookie, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - pork tidbits in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Oct. 3 - cheese sticks, marinara sauce, roasted vegetable, fruit cocktail, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Oct. 4 - chicken fajita meat, soft shell, corn, black beans, peach crisp, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Oct. 7 - chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, crackers, fresh carrots, pears, little John, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - barbecue, bun, baked beans, banana, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - cereal choice and caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - cereal choice and donut, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - scrambled eggs, ham, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - breakfast pizza, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - shredded beef or pizza burger, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - lasagna or hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 7 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - crispito or chicken strip wrap, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - scrambled eggs, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - muffin, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - Nutri-Grain bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - chicken Alfredo, breadstick, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - chicken quesadilla, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - French bread pizza, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - breaded chicken patty, French fries, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - tacos, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - hard boiled egg, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 2 - chicken strips, baked potato, vegetable medley, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 3 - pepperoni pizza, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - chicken fajita, refried beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - hot ham and cheese sandwich, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - chicken patty with bun, tri taters, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.