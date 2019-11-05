Quantcast
SCHOOL MENUS

Lidgerwood is serving biscuits and gravy for breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 7 - chicken with veterans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - no school. Monday, Nov. 11 - no school. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - biscuits and gravy, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 7 - apple turnover or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - no school. Monday, Nov. 11 - no school. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - muffins, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - chicken noodle or chicken fajita soup, Goldfish crackers or cheese slice and saltines, peaches, carrots, roll, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Nov. 7 - pepperoni or cheese pizza, salad, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Nov. 8 - no school. Monday, Nov. 11 - no school. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - cereal choice and strawberry bagel, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 7 - breakfast pizza, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - no school. Monday, Nov. 11 - no school. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - French toast, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - pork slice, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 7 - shredded beef or pizza burger, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - no school. Monday, Nov. 11 - no school. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - crispito or chicken strip wrap, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - cinnamon roll, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 7 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - no school. Monday, Nov. 11 - no school. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - chicken noodle soup, Goldfish crackers, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 7 - hotdog, macaroni and cheese, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - no school. Monday, Nov. 11 - no school. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - chicken Alfredo, peas, breadstick, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 7 - cinni-mini’s, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 11 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 6 - chicken strips, vegetable medley, baked potato, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 7 - turkey and ham wrap, Sun Chips, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - chicken nuggets, corn, French fries, cookie, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 11 - corndog, baked beans, tater tots, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - chicken gravy, biscuit, corn, fruit, salad bar, milk.

