SCHOOL MENUS

Hotdogs or seadogs are on the menu at Wyndmere Public School.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - barbecues, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - Fruit and Grain bars, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - Malt-o-Meal or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Fruit Whirls, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - pepperoni or cheese pizza, romaine blend lettuce, assorted fresh fruit, Rice Krispie bar, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - teriyaki chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, pineapple, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - hamburger, bun, fresh toppings, French fries, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - cereal choice with whole grain long John, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - biscuit and gravy, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - scrambled eggs, ham, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - tater tot hotdish or chicken and rice, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - hotdog or seadog on a bun, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - no school. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - no school. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - chicken and rice, gravy, green beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - spaghetti, corn, breadstick, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - apple strudel, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - oatmeal chocolate chip bar, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Oct. 16 - crispito, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Oct. 17 - no school. Friday, Oct. 18 - no school. Monday, Oct. 21 - chicken noodle soup, ham or tuna sandwich, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - taco in a bag, fruit, salad bar, milk.

