SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 21 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 22 - ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 23 - corndogs or hotdogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - picnic hamburgers, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - chicken wraps, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Aug. 21 - scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 22 - turnovers or Honey Nut Cheerios, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 23 - Marshmallow Mateys, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - Frosted Mini Wheat, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - bagels with cream cheese or cereal, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 21 - taco meat, chips or soft shell, corn, black beans, sherbet, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Aug. 22 - chicken, buttered noodles, green beans, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Aug. 23 - cheese or pepperoni pizza, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Aug. 26 - teriyaki chicken, rice, broccoli, pineapple, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - hamburger, bun, baked beans, Jell-O with mandarin oranges, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Tuesday, April 20 - cereal choice with toast, juice, milk. Wednesday, Aug. 21 - pancakes and syrup or cereal choice with toast, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 22 - cereal choice with apple turnover or toast, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 23 - cheese omelet and toast or cereal choice with toast, juice, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - cereal choice with toast or long John, juice, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - French toast sticks and syrup or cereal choice with toast, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Tuesday, Aug. 20 - hard or soft shell taco, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, Aug. 21 - chicken nuggets, French fries, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 22 - pulled pork or sloppy Joe, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 23 - K-2 grades, rotini and meat sauce, 3-12 grades, rotini and meat sauce or chicken parmesan, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - meatball sub or rib on a bun, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, fruit, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Aug. 21 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Aug. 22 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Aug. 23 - muffin, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - donut, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Aug. 21 - subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Aug. 22 - hamburger, French fries, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Aug. 23 - French bread pizza, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - breaded chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - taco, salad bar, milk.
