Two Richland County Republicans with experience in the North Dakota House of Representatives will face another experienced Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate in November. All are vying for a four-year term in office.
Incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, received the most votes Tuesday, June 14 in a contested race to nominate two local Republican candidates for the state House. North Dakota’s state and U.S. legislative races will be decided Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Schreiber Beck received 1,552 votes in District 25, including 1,543 votes in Richland County, North Dakota, earning her 45.9 percent of the district’s 3,381 Republican votes. The figures come from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office, which has the uncertified figures at vote.nd.gov.
“I thank the voters for coming out,” Schreiber Beck said. “It was a great turnout. Congratulations to all of this year’s candidates in District 25, Richland County and Wahpeton. When you run for office, you never know how it will turn out. It takes courage and perseverance.”
The 2022 elections mark the first since redistricted resulted in North Dakota District 25 corresponding to all of Richland County and a portion of Sargent County. Prior to redistricting, state Rep. Kathy Skroch and state Sen. Jason Heitkamp were among the district’s legislators. Following redistricting, Skroch and Heitkamp vied to be District 25’s nominated North Dakota House candidates.
Skroch received 1,177 votes in District 25, including 1,167 votes in Richland County, earning her more than 34.8 percent of the district’s Republican votes. Heitkamp received 643 votes in District 25, including 637 votes in Richland County, earning him more than 19 percent of the district’s Republican votes. There were nine write-in votes, all in Richland County.
“I would like to express my profound gratitude for the support for the campaign,” Skroch said. “It looks really good in turns of Republican turnout. I’m going to continue what I did leading up to the primary, meeting with people.”
Calling herself a leader who listens, Skroch said she wants to be out with the people, meeting them, listening to their stories, taking them to the North Dakota Legislature and getting results.
“I think that message resonated with the voters. I have worked and will keep working for mental health. I will work for improvements for county road funding, township road funding and help that we need for our ailing bridges in Richland County,” Skroch said.
Incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, received 586 votes in District 25. It was enough to garner Mitskog more than 98.3 percent of the 596 Democratic-Nonpartisan League votes cast. An additional 10 write-in votes were cast.
“I want to thank the voters,” Mitskog said. “I’m looking forward to the summer months, getting out to meet the people and discussing the issues impacting our communities.”
North Dakota District 25, as of Wednesday, June 15, has only two endorsed Democratic-Nonpartisan League general election candidates. Mitskog is running alongside Jim Dotzenrod. North Dakota District 26’s former state senator, Dotzenrod is seeking to be District 25’s state senator. He received 584 votes Tuesday, including 577 in Richland County. There were no write-in votes in Dotzenrod’s race.
Incumbent North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, will run alongside Schreiber Beck and Skroch. Luick received 1,857 votes Tuesday, including 1,844 in Richland County. A total of 11 write-in votes, all in Richland County, were recorded. Dotzenrod and Luick will face each other for a four-year term in the North Dakota State Senate.
Tuesday’s primary also brought progress to the Richland County Sheriff’s race. Incumbent Sheriff Larry Leshovsky’s upcoming retirement resulted in Deputy Blaine O’Hara, Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber all seeking endorsement for a four-year term. Only two candidates would be able to be on the November ballot.
O’Hara received 597 votes, capturing more than 22.6 percent of the 2,638 votes cast. Weber received 851 votes, capturing nearly 32.3 percent of the votes. Ruhl received 1,188 votes, capturing more than 45 percent of the votes. There were two write-in votes.
“I would like to thank the citizens of Richland County who supported me in the primary election this year,” Ruhl said. “I will continue to work hard, as there is more work to do. You are the reason I am moving on to the general election in November. Your vote counts. Thank you for your trust in me and see you in November.”
Weber shared similar thoughts.
“I want to thank all the supporters who supported and voted for me,” he said. “Those that didn’t, I hope I can gain their trust as we move towards November’s election and promoting some positive change to the sheriff’s office.”
Also on Tuesday, 6,221 votes were cast in the primary for Richland County Commissioner at large. Four candidates were on the ballot and all will advance to November. In addition to 32 write-in votes, representing more than .5 percent, there were votes for:
• Terry Goerger, who received 1,801 votes, or nearly 29 percent
• incumbent Nathan Berseth, who received 1,676 votes, or nearly 27 percent
• incumbent Rollie Ehlert, who received 1,593 votes, or nearly 26 percent
• incumbent Sid Berg, who received 1,119 votes, or nearly 18 percent
News Monitor will continue to follow Richland County and District 25’s elections.
