Sears Hometown Store is closing — liquidation sale already underway

Sears Hometown Store, Wahpeton, is preparing to close. Liquidation of merchandise and fixtures at the store, located at 822 Dakota Ave., began Friday, Feb. 28.
Appliances, lawn equipment and hardware are among the items sold by Dustin Krump. Perennially chosen by Daily News readers as the best local appliance seller, the four-employee Sears Hometown would have celebrated Krump’s sixth anniversary as owner and manager in June.
“The community has been great to work with,” Krump said. “I couldn’t express my gratitude enough to all the customers I’ve had through the years supporting me and my business. I don’t have enough words to say how much I appreciate them.”
Questions specifically about Sears Hometown’s closure were directed to Illinois-based Fishman Public Relations. Questions include:
• Why is the Wahpeton store closing?
• Is the Wahpeton closure part of nationwide Sears closures or a specific business decision?
• When does the liquidation sale have to be completed?
• How did Sears Hometown function in relation to Sears?
A Fishman spokesperson did not provide information as of press time. The News Monitor will continue to follow this story.
Krump is hopeful the liquidation will be completed as soon as possible. He does not plan to stay at 822 Dakota Ave. once Sears Hometown is cleared.
“If there’s anybody interested in leasing the space or purchasing the building, I can get them in contact with the landlord,” Krump said.
Justin Neppl, executive director of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), said conversations have begun with landlord Ed Spies about the Sears Hometown space. The store shares a building with Family Dollar.
What was then a Sears, not a Sears Hometown, opened with Family Dollar in 2003. The Dakota Avenue building previously housed a Spies grocery store, followed by a Jubilee store.
“It’s unfortunate that this is happening,” Neppl said. “It’s related to the changing face of retail. Dustin ran a really good local business in town. Sometimes an owner gets the raw deal of a business decision.”
Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries also said the closure is unfortunate. “I know Dustin has loyal customers and would like to keep the store open but some things are inevitable,” DeVries said. “I want to thank him for keeping the store here for as long as he could and wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his career.”
Krump and his family are staying in the Twin Towns Area, he said. He’s hopeful to continue working with people.
“I’ve had a lot of customers in these past six years and I want to do anything I can to take care of them,” Krump said. “If they have any questions and concerns, reach out to me. I’m not just going to close up shop and leave them in the dark.”
