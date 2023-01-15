Semi drivers injured in Thursday crash outside Wahpeton

The Richland County Sheriff's Office stated that a Thursday, Jan. 12 crash between two semi trucks took place when one driver attempted to stop at an intersection north of Wahpeton. The second truck was struck and both trucks entered the ditch.
The drivers of two semi trucks were injured in a crash north of Wahpeton Thursday, Jan. 12.
The incident took place at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. It occurred at the intersection of Richland County Road 10 and Red River Road, also known as County Road 81.
Jace Davis, 31, Erhard, Minnesota, was driving a Kenworth semi east on County Road 10. At the time of the crash, the Kenworth was approaching the intersection. Davis stated that he couldn’t stop and slid into the intersection. This caused the Kenworth to strike a semi driven by Dustin Maanum, 44, Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Maanum’s semi was traveling north at the intersection.
Both drivers were taken to CHI St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota, with unknown injuries, the sheriff’s office stated. Both vehicles are considered a total loss.
In addition to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Dwight Fire Department and Ambulance Service Inc. responded. Fire Chief Luke Kasowski estimated that responders were on the scene for about a half-hour.
The crash remains under investigation as of Friday.