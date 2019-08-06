‘Send her back’ brings tears to more than just Emma

Congresswoman Ilham Omar, a Somali-American, expressed some partisan criticism and was immediately trashed by a crowd in North Carolina with the chant “send her back,” indicating that she had no right to be in this country.
I was shocked. Not American. Not Christian. While it was still not Christian, it was very American. Once the Germans and Scandinavians got in, we quickly slammed the door on the Irish, Chinese, Italians, Czechs, Bulgarians, all of the other people in southern Europe, and now Mexico, Central America and locations south.
Desperate people, high on hope and choked by fear, all scrambling to escape squalid conditions and gang terror in their home countries. But they find no empathy here.
In this land of professing to follow Jesus, we turn to Scripture to see how we should treat these unfortunate souls.
Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave or free man, there is neither male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
Some of us think that public discussions ought not include references to our faith. But from our faith we get our values and our values show up in public issues, e.g. abortion, sexual orientation, value of life.
In the name of transparency, maybe we should take another look at the message in the Statue of Liberty.
“Dear Emma Lazarus, please come back, we need your prose and pen to correct the message written for the grand lady in the harbor. Emma, you were much too hopeful, expecting us to be loving and kind to those hoping for a new beginning. Such was not to be. We refused to share our liberty. For 150 years in vain we tried to welcome those searching souls, our forefathers among them just two generations ago. But Emma, we must tell the truth, so please pen it the best you can,
We don’t want your tired or your poor,
Or your huddled masses,
Yearning to breathe free,
We have no room for them,
Or the wretched refuse starving,
On your teeming shore,
Don’t send the homeless, tempest-tost to us,
We have put out the lamp of hope,
And closed the golden door.
Emma, what is this on your cheek I see. A tear…and another…flowing free. That’s OK Emma, God is weeping, too.
