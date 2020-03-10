Senior Living: Hot and nutritious meals on menu

Lori Peplinski has worked with Southeast Senior Services for 26 years, serving up hot and nutritious meals to senior citizens.
She loves her job because the people she cooks for appreciate the extra effort she puts into their noon meals at the Lidgerwood Senior Citizens Center.
“I put a little homemade into the meals. That makes a big difference,” Peplinski said.
Last Wednesday morning she was cleaning the kitchen since meals are served Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lidgerwood.
The menus are determined at Southeast Senior Services, Wahpeton, although the various sites — Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Wyndmere, Abercrombie and Wahpeton — can tweak things because the people at their center like bread instead of dinner rolls, or captain’s salad instead of a fruit salad.
Peplinski typically serves about 25 people at the Lidgerwood site. On big meal days like the Thanksgiving feast, she can have as many as 35 people at the Senior Center to eat roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. The weekly menus run the gamut of country meatballs, barbecue chicken, roast beef and cod or tilapia.
The big meals are Peplinski’s favorite, she said, because of how appreciative her diners are, and because the big preparation keeps her busy in the kitchen. She arrives at the Senior Center by 7:30 a.m. on meal day to get everything ready for the noon meal. She prepares a protein element, vegetables, fruit, salad, bread and milk to ensure diners have all the nutritional elements they need in a day, she said.
While Southeast Senior Services provides the protein elements for the senior meals, the individual sites purchase the fresh produce. For Peplinski, that is a bit more complicated because Lidgerwood no longer has a grocery store after Lidgerwood Market had a fire in November 2018. That sends her to Hankinson or Wahpeton to pick up the items needed for each day’s meal.
There is a suggested price of $4 per meal, Peplinski said. Diners either sign-up or call before 9 a.m. to be included in that day’s meal program so Peplinski knows how many people to plan for, she said.
The News Monitor prints the weekly menu and also puts that information online. Those signed up for the meal program also receive a menu in the mail, Peplinski said.
Lucy Kadoun was busy at the Hankinson Senior Citizens Center Wednesday morning as she packaged home-delivered meals. That day’s meal included barbecued chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, corn, tapioca fruit pudding, bread and milk.
Kadoun had 14 home-delivered meals to prepare, then serves about 10 people at the Senior Center during their meal days — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“I wish more people would use this service,” Kadoun said. “These are such nutritious meals.” Hankinson diners also love the big turkey dinner and cod with Alfredo sauce, Kadoun said.
It is easy to become part of the meal program, a simple phone call to dine in at Lidgerwood, Peplinski said. To be part of the home-delivered meal program, call Southeast Senior Center at 701-642-3033. Staff members will do a home assessment and get you signed up to receive hot meals. This can serve both long- or short-term needs, such as if a person has broken a bone or is recovering from surgery, or has a long-term chronic health condition that makes mobility difficult, she said.
Peplinski said she is generous when serving up home-delivered meals. She often hears that it’s too much food. She said she just wants to make sure there is enough so the person receiving the home-delivered meal can eat a nutritious meal the next day so they don’t have to stand at the stove and cook.
The home delivery program also serves another need. Peplinski said if someone receiving this meal doesn’t answer the door, they call the person’s emergency contact to make sure they are OK.
“It might be that they just forgot to call and tell us they had an appointment that day. That is what happens the most for us. Heaven forbid they are laying on the floor or something like that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.