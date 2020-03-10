Senior Living: Soup’s on at Rainbow Court

Seven senior citizens shared soup, sandwiches and socializing Tuesday, March 3. Residents of Rainbow Court, Wahpeton, the friends, neighbors and spouses talked warmly about the activities they take part in.
Multiple activities are scheduled each month, Rainbow Court Property Manager Wendy Eggers said. Attendance ranges from 10 residents if it’s a day to make crafts or closer to 30 people if it’s the meal celebrating a holiday.
“We always do our Craft Day once a month,” Eggers said. “There’s also the Birthday Club and the potluck. When I want to, I’ll make soup and let everyone know the day before.”
The next activities scheduled are the St. Patrick’s Day potluck, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17; Craft Day, which will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 and Birthday Club, which will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
“I get to know everybody and have a little fun,” Dean Anderson said.
Troy Wilke agrees, saying he enjoys stopping by to talk and occasionally be the afternoon’s entertainment.
“If I didn’t show up, they’d be sad,” Wilke said.
Doc Olsen shared a table with Kathy Klein and Sheri Bergh. Klein wore a special heart-shaped pin during lunch.
Activities at Rainbow Court have been around since Eggers started working there nearly 15 years ago.
“It’s been a way to get people social,” she said. “A lot of our apartments are one-bedroom with the one person there. This is just so we can get them out and doing things.”
While an actual activity might last for only an hour, the residents may stay for longer.
“During Craft Day, making a craft takes a half-hour to an hour. After that, they’ll visit for a good hour afterwards. It gets them out of their apartments,” Eggers said.
Whether or not an activity is scheduled, it’s common for residents to come in the morning, share their coffee, play cards and just talk.
“It’s about being social,” Eggers said. “It’s something they look forward to doing.”
The only things residents contribute to events are themselves and if it’s a potluck, a dish.
“We’ll have the holiday meals and (Rainbow Court’s) responsible for that. There’s quite a few people here who don’t have families who come for the holiday. I would hold the meal on the holiday, but I’ll do it a few days prior. At least then, they’ll have a holiday,” Eggers said.
Funding for Rainbow Court’s activities come from their managing company, Prairie Homes Management. Additional activities include baking at Christmas, grill outs in season and occasional casino trips for residents who cannot drive.
“We’re holding one next month, to clear the winter blahs away,” Eggers said.
Ann Oates and her husband, Raleigh, celebrated two years in North Dakota at the end of October 2019. Arrivals from Alabama, the couple’s from Columbus, Georgia.
“Our daughter and grandson moved up here and we followed,” Ann Oates said.
While Ann Oates loves the crafts, her husband loves the cooking.
“Residents get to come out and get creative with their crafts,” Eggers said. “They just really enjoy it, being able to come over, have coffee and hang out. I love it. I love being able to do the crafting and the baking. It’s fun.”
