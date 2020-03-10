Senior Living: Vietnam veteran receives Quilt of Valor

Wade Hansen enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 17 years old in 1967 for the Vietnam War. During his 13 months served in Vietnam, Hansen was wounded by a bullet to the head in combat. However, he didn’t receive his Purple Heart award until nearly four decades later.
“It knocked me out – I was laying in a rice paddy but I came to it and crawled back to the hill, close to 50-100 yards, through the rice paddy and they were shooting at you the time whole,” Hansen said. “I was medevaced out. That was the first time I had seen a bed in five months.”
In 2004, Hansen attended a veterans reunion where his company commander told Hansen that he deserved the Purple Heart award, which is given to those wounded or killed while serving. Much of the paperwork proving Hansen’s time served was lost, making it difficult to receive the award.
“I went through the worst of it. That was Tet Offensive,” Hansen said. “It lasted a long time and that was really a blood bath. They told us only two minutes. They said ‘Expect two minutes in the battlefield and you’re dead.’”
The Tet Offensive was a coordinated series of North Vietnamese attacks on more than 100 locations in South Vietnam. The attempt was to encourage the U.S. to scale back its involvement in the war.
With the help of Hansen’s company commander, his good friend Tommie Willard, North Dakota Sen. Kent Conrad and Sen. Byron Dorgan, Hansen finally received his Purple Heart 36 years after his return from Vietnam.
“I have to give credit and really thank Kent Conrad and Byron Dorgan of North Dakota,” Hansen’s wife, Vonnie, said. “They or their aides went and brought the papers to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., they had nothing to gain from us – we were Minnesota residents.”
Quilters from the Fergus Falls, Minnesota and Abercrombie, North Dakota Quilts of Valor chapters traveled to Breckenridge to wrap the handmade quilt around Hansen this week and thank him for his service.
“We award quilts to those who have been touched by war and I do believe you have been touched by war. It is our honor to present you with this quilt, to wrap it around you to give you comfort and warmth,” Pauletta Hoebelheinrich said. “Thank you for your service and a special thanks to all of the Vietnam vets who came home and didn’t get the recognition they deserved and needed at that time. We don’t want that to happen anymore in our country.”
“Thank you. I greatly appreciate this,” Hansen said. “It doesn’t really ever leave you, you carry it on your shoulders and on one shoulder you have all those people who died,” Hansen said.
The Quilt of Valor chapter members present were Hoebelheinrich, Sharon Rittenour, Marietta Bullis, Cindy Kvidera, Sara Bellmore, Lori Loff and Kim Berseth.
