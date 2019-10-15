Quantcast
SENIOR MENUS

Beef stew is being served with this week's Senior Menus.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Oct. 16 - slow roasted beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk. Friday, Oct. 18 - lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice blend, creamed peas, captain’s salad, peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - beef stew, mashed potatoes, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, biscuit, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Oct. 17 - slow roasted beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, Oct. 21 - beef stew, mashed potatoes, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - steak, onions, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Oct. 17 - sloppy Joe on a bun, coleslaw, baked beans, caramel apple salad, bread, milk. Monday, Oct. 21 - chili, cheesy hashbrown bake, fresh fruit cup, corn bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 22 - beef stew, mashed potatoes, romaine salad, cinnamon apples, bread, milk.

