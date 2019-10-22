Quantcast
SENIOR MENUS

Pork chops are on the menus this week at least in one Senior Citizen Center.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Oct. 23 - pork chops, gravy, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, orange Jell-O with oranges, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Oct. 25 - barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, beets, applesauce, croissant, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potatoes, cottage cheese with tropical fruit, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Oct. 24 - pork chops, gravy, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, orange Jell-O with oranges, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potatoes, cottage cheese with tropical fruit, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - tuna hotdish, corn, cherry Jell-O with pears and topping, cookie, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Oct. 24 - pork chops, gravy, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, orange Jell-O with oranges, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Oct. 28 - stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potatoes, cottage cheese with tropical fruit, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 29 - creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, squash, plums, bread, milk.

