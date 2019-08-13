Senior Menus

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Aug. 14 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, crunchy coleslaw, pears, bread, milk. Friday, Aug. 16 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, scalloped potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 20 - stuffed peppers, baby red potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, peaches with cottage cheese, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Aug. 15 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, scalloped potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Monday, Aug. 19 - hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, fruited tapioca salad, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 20 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, grapes, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Aug. 15 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, scalloped potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Monday, Aug. 19 - stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, gravy, Scandinavian blend vegetables, peaches with cottage cheese, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 20 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, grapes, bread, milk.
