SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Sept. 4 - roast beef, gravy, twice baked potato, wax beans, pear halves, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Sept. 6 - barbecue rib patties, potato wedges, coleslaw, cherry Jell-O with peaches and topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - meatloaf, baked potato, corn, fruit cocktail, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Sept. 4 - barbecue rib patties, baked potato, coleslaw, cherry Jell-O with peaches and topping, bread, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - roast beef, gravy, twice baked potato, wax beans, pear halves, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Sept. 9 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice, creamed peas, pineapple, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, crunchy cucumbers, fresh fruit, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Wednesday, Sept. 4 - roast beef, gravy, twice baked potato, wax beans, pear halves, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Sept. 5 - barbecue rib patties, baked potato, coleslaw, cherry Jell-O with peaches and topping, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice, creamed peas, pineapple, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 10 - meatloaf, baked potato, corn, fruit cocktail, bread, milk.
