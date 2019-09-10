SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 - roasted chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, New Brunswick vegetables, cherry pie, bread, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice, creamed peas, pineapple, lemon bar, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Sept. 12 - roasted chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, New Brunswick vegetables, apple pie, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - baked ham, raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Sept. 12 - pulled pork on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, classic potato salad, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - beef tips, gravy, rice, Key Biscayne vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.