SENIOR MENUS

Country fried steak is on the menu at area Senior Citizen centers.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Sept. 11 - roasted chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, New Brunswick vegetables, cherry pie, bread, milk. Friday, Sept. 13 - baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice, creamed peas, pineapple, lemon bar, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Sept. 12 - roasted chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, New Brunswick vegetables, apple pie, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - baked ham, raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Sept. 12 - pulled pork on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, classic potato salad, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 16 - beef tips, gravy, rice, Key Biscayne vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 17 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

