Senior Menus

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Aug. 28 - roast pork gravy, baked potato, Key Biscayne vegetables, cherry Jell-O with peaches and topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Aug. 30 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce, ginger cookie, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - creamy turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, biscuit, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Aug. 29 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, cherry Jell-O with peaches and topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - closed. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - liver and onions or chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cinnamon apple, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Aug. 29 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, Capri blend vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 2 - closed. Tuesday, Sept. 3 - creamy turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple, bread, milk.
