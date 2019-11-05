SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 - roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, orange, Jell-O with oranges and topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - cabbage rolls, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, peaches and cottage cheese, muffin, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Nov. 7 - spaghetti, meat sauce, mixed vegetables, pears, garlic toast, milk. Monday, Nov. 11 - closed. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, beets, peaches, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Nov. 7 - lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Monday, Nov. 11 - closed. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, peaches, bread, milk.
