Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

SENIOR MENUS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
SENIOR MENUS
Buy Now

Spaghetti with meat sauce is on the menu Thursday at Lidgerwood Senior Citizens Center.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Nov. 6 - roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, orange, Jell-O with oranges and topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 8 - lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - cabbage rolls, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, peaches and cottage cheese, muffin, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Nov. 7 - spaghetti, meat sauce, mixed vegetables, pears, garlic toast, milk. Monday, Nov. 11 - closed. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, beets, peaches, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Nov. 7 - lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Monday, Nov. 11 - closed. Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, peaches, bread, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories