Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Senior Menus

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Senior Menus

Baked menu is on the menu at area Senior Citizens Centers.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Sept. 18 - baked ham, raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, green beans, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Sept. 20 - taco salad, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 24 - tater tot hotdish, pea salad, beets, grapes, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Sept. 19 - taco salad, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, breadstick, milk. Monday, Sept. 23 - Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, asparagus, fruit cup, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli and cauliflower salad, grapes, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Sept. 19 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, cauliflower, classic potato salad, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 23 - Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets, grapes, bread, milk. Tuesday, Sept. 24 - lemon pepper chicken, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower salad, cherry Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories