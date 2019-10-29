SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 - baked ham, raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, angel food strawberry cake, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Nov. 1 - tuna hotdish, corn, apricots, cookie, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - spaghetti, meat sauce, mixed vegetables, apple crisp with topping, garlic toast, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Oct. 31 - baked ham, raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, peach crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - barbecue chicken breast, cheesy hashbrown bake, creamy coleslaw, applesauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, fruit cocktail, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Oct. 31 - tuna hotdish, corn, cherry Jell-O with pears and topping, cookie, bread, milk. Monday, Nov. 4 - barbecue chicken breast, cheesy hashbrown bake, creamy coleslaw, cinnamon apples, bread, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, pear slices, bread, milk.
