Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

SENIOR MENUS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
SENIOR MENUS

Tropical fruit is on Senior Menus this week.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Oct. 2 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Friday, Oct. 4 - beefy macaroni hotdish, Mexicorn, romaine salad, strawberry Jell-O fruit cocktail and topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, seasoned potatoes, sliced carrots, pineapple tidbits, bran muffin, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Oct. 3 - sweet and sour chicken, rice, Japanese stir fry, green beans, cherries, bread, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, sliced carrots, pineapple tidbits, bran muffins, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, hashbrown bake, banana, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Oct. 3 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Oct. 7 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, sliced carrots, pineapple tidbits, bran muffin, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 8 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, hashbrown bake, banana, bread, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories