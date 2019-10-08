Quantcast
SENIOR MENUS

Barbecue ribs are on at least one area Senior Citizens Center menu this week.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Oct. 10 - beef stroganoff over noodles, New Brunswick vegetables, broccoli salad, fruit, bread, milk. Friday, Oct. 11 - chicken wild rice hotdish, Key Biscayne vegetables, carrot salad, peach crisp with topping, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - chicken breast, sweet potato casserole, Prince Edward vegetables, apple bread pudding, dinner roll, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Oct. 10 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, Capri blend vegetables, fruit, bread, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, apricots, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice blend, creamed peas, captain’s salad, peaches, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Oct. 10 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, Capri blend vegetables, fruit, bread, milk. Monday, Oct. 14 - meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, apricots, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 15 - chicken breast, sweet potato casserole, Prince Edward vegetables, apple bread pudding, dinner roll, milk.

